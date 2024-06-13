Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Bowie

June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (33-26) vs Bowie Baysox (30-28)

Game 60 ? Thursday, June 13, 6:30 p.m. ? FNB Field

RH Kyle Luckham vs RH Trace Bright

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game three of their six-game series today at FNB Field. The series is tied one game apiece. It's the first meeting between the teams this season and their only matchup in the first half. They meet again for two more six-game series the weeks of August 6th and September 3rd, both in Bowie.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators shut out the Bowie Baysox 4-0 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The Senators took a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run by Brady House in the 4th inning, then extended the lead in the 5th inning on a two-run single by Dylan Crews. Brad Lord allowed just two hits and struck out 10 batters in seven scoreless innings. It was the Senators' eighth shutout win of the season.

HOUSE CALL : Wednesday night Brady House hit his team-leading 10th home run of the season, which is tied for fifth-most in the Eastern League. It snapped his home run drought of 17 games as he last homered on May 21st against Akron.

CREWS IN THE CLUTCH : Dylan Crews increased his season RBI total to 36 with an RBI single Wednesday night. His 36 RBIs are tied for fifth-most in the Eastern League. With runners in scoring position, Crews is batting .373, the fourth-best in the league, to go along with 34 RBIs and 10 extra base hits.

TOUGH LUCKHAM : Today's starting pitcher Kyle Luckham has been a workhorse for the Senators with the second-most innings-pitched on the Sens' staff with 61.1 innings this season. He trails only Brad Lord, who surpassed him Wednesday night with 63.2 innings. Luckham's longest outing came two starts ago when he allowed just one run in seven innings against Binghamton. Luckham has thrown five or more innings in 10 of his 11 starts this season.

TO HOMER OR NOT TO HOMER? : This series between the Baysox and Senators represents a clash between a team that loves hitting home runs, and one that has been effective in preventing them. The Baysox have hit the fourth-most home runs in the Eastern League this season with 56. The Senators' pitching staff, on the other hand, has given up the second-fewest home runs in the league this season with 40. Each team has hit a home run through the first two games this series.

HOME SWEET HOME : The Senators have gone 19-12 this season at FNB Field. Their .613 winning percentage at home is the second-best mark in the Eastern League. After going 5-7 in their most recent road trip to fall to 14-14 on the road, the Senators welcome the opportunity to play their next 10 games at home to close out the first half of the season amidst the playoff race.

SERIES PLAY: This series marks the 11th series the Senators have played. In the 10 completed series, the Senators have won five, split two, and lost three. Prior to last week's series loss to Reading, the Senators hadn't taken a series loss in seven consecutive series. With their loss Tuesday night, the Senators have lost the opening game in only four of their 11 series this year.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is T5th in HRs (10) and Dérmis Garcia is T9th in HRs (9)... Andrew Pinckney is T5th in hits (59)... Robert Hassell III is 10th in hits (52)... Dylan Crews is T5th in RBIs (36), T6th in SBs (12), and T3rd in 3Bs (3)... on the pitching side, Brad Lord is 1st in ERA (1.55) and T1st wins (7)... Holden Powell, Garvin Alston, and Tyler Schoff are T2nd in holds (4).

ALUMNI WATCH: Jake Irvin earned his fifth win of the season for the Nationals with a quality start as he allowed just one run in six innings and struck out five in the Nats' 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers Wednesday.

PLAYOFF CHASE: With 10 games remaining in the first half, including tonight, the Senators are in second place in the Southwest division trailing Akron and Erie, who are tied for first, by one game. This week while the Senators host Bowie, Akron is at Hartford and Erie is at Altoona. Next week the Senators host Hartford while Akron hosts Binghamton and Erie is at Somerset to finish a two-week road trip. The first half ends a week from Sunday.

