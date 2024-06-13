Squirrels Rally from Down Six But Fall in Extras

June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - After rallying from a six-run deficit to take a late lead, the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 8-7, in 10 innings on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (27-33) trailed, 6-0, heading into the seventh inning before scoring seven unanswered runs to take a lead in the ninth, but the Fisher Cats (28-32) forced extras and walked off in the 10th.

New Hampshire opened a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Miguel Hiraldo and Alan Roden hit back-to-back RI singles before Rainer Nunez worked a bases loaded walk and Gabriel Martinez singled home two.

In the fourth, Josh Kasevich hit a solo home run to extend the Fisher Cats' lead to 6-0.

The Flying Squirrels started their rally with a solo homer by Jairo Pomares in the top of the seventh inning, his fourth of the season. Dilan Rosario added a sacrifice fly and Carter Howell brought in a run with a groundout to close the score to 6-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Adrián Sugastey hit an RBI double to close the score to 6-4.

Pomares followed with a two-run double to tie the game, 6-6.

In the top of the ninth, Andy Thomas hit a two-out single to plate Howell and give the Flying Squirrels a 7-6 lead.

The Fisher Cats tied the game in the bottom of the ninth against Richmond reliever Tanner Kiest (Loss, 4-3) with an RBI groundout by Rainer Nunez. Kiest responded with back-to-back strikeouts to strand two runners in scoring position and force extras.

In the top of the 10th, New Hampshire reliever Abdiel Mendoza (Win, 5-4) struck out a pair and retired Richmond in order to strand the placed runner at second.

Ryan McCarty won the game with a walk-off single to lead off the bottom of the 10th.

Pomares finished the game 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and a run scored. For the second straight game, he drove in a season-high three runs.

Seth Corry made his Double-A out of the Flying Squirrels bullpen and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

The Flying Squirrels and Fisher Cats continue the series on Friday night. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (0-1, 1.13) will make his second Double-A start for Richmond opposed by New Hampshire right-hander CJ Van Eyk (2-3, 7.08). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.

