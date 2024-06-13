Hernandez Tosses a Quality Start as Erie Bats Are Shut Out

Altoona (21-39) snapped Erie's (33-25) four-game winning streak on Thursday with a 2-0 win.

Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez allowed an unearned run in the second inning. With two out, Yoyner Fajardo singled and advanced to second on Ben Malgeri's throwing error getting the ball back to the infield. Wyatt Hendrie then singled home Fajardo, giving Altoona a 1-0 lead.

In the third, they extended the lead. Kervin Pichardo began the frame with a single. After stealing second and advancing to third on Eliezer Alfonzo's second throwing error of the game, he scored on Seth Beer's two-out single.

Hernandez wound up turning in a quality start. He allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits. He did not walk and batter and struck out seven, including the final four he faced.

Eliezer Alfonzo notched his first three-hit game of the season.

The SeaWolves went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Erie was shut out for the fifth time this season.

Drake Fellows (2-0) earned the win for Altoona. He tossed five scoreless innings as the starter. Hernandez (2-3) took the loss. Jack Carey earned his third save with two scoreless frames to finish.

Erie will try to get back into the win column on Friday with Garrett Burhenn on the mound. He opposes Anthony Solometo at 6:00 p.m.

