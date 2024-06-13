Late Homer Lifts Goats Over Ducks, 3-2

June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron RubberDucks left-hander Ryan Webb struck out a season-high seven batters in a season-long seven scoreless innings, while center fielder Kahlil Watson and catcher Kody Huff each homered in the fourth inning, but Hartford left fielder Sterlin Thompson hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning for a 3-2 Yard Goats win in the third game of a six-game series at Dunkin' Park Thursday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 2-0, in the bottom of the eighth inning, right-hander Tyler Thornton hit pinch hitter Zach Kokoska with a one-out pitch and walked pinch hitter Braiden Ward. Right-hander Jack Leftwich entered and struck out shortstop Ryan Ritter, but his former University of Florida teammate Thompson homered to the upper deck in right-center field for a 3-2 Hartford lead, snapping a streak of 16 scoreless innings by Akron pitching.

Mound Presence

Webb retired the first five batters of the game and worked around a walk and hit batter in the second inning. He allowed only two hits - one in the fourth and one in the sixth - before inducing a ground-ball double play and retiring the final five batters against him. Hartford never advanced a runner to third base against him and has not scored in 18 innings against three RubberDucks starters this week.

Duck Tales

Watson led off the fourth inning against left-hander Carson Palmquist with a home run to the upper deck in right field - his second of the road trip and eighth of the season. Three batters later, Huff homered off Palmquist to right-center field for a 2-0 Akron lead. The RubberDucks tallied six more hits, a walk and a hit batter, but left eight runners on base in the final five innings against Palmquist and four relievers.

Notebook

Akron remained percentage points behind Erie (33-25) in the Southwest Division first-half race, while Hartford closed within a half game of Portland in the Northeast Division...Right fielder Alexfri Planez had a nine-game hitting streak end, while C.J. Kayfus ended a 20-game on-base streak with a pinch-hit groundout...Designated hitter Micael Ramírez and third baseman Milan Tolentino each extended five-game hitting streaks...Game Time: 2:27...Attendance: 6,572.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Hartford at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Dunkin' Park. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 2.68 ERA) is scheduled to face Yard Goats right-hander Andrew Quezada (3-2, 3.10 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.