Late Homer Lifts Goats Over Ducks, 3-2
June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Akron RubberDucks left-hander Ryan Webb struck out a season-high seven batters in a season-long seven scoreless innings, while center fielder Kahlil Watson and catcher Kody Huff each homered in the fourth inning, but Hartford left fielder Sterlin Thompson hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning for a 3-2 Yard Goats win in the third game of a six-game series at Dunkin' Park Thursday night.
Turning Point
With Akron leading, 2-0, in the bottom of the eighth inning, right-hander Tyler Thornton hit pinch hitter Zach Kokoska with a one-out pitch and walked pinch hitter Braiden Ward. Right-hander Jack Leftwich entered and struck out shortstop Ryan Ritter, but his former University of Florida teammate Thompson homered to the upper deck in right-center field for a 3-2 Hartford lead, snapping a streak of 16 scoreless innings by Akron pitching.
Mound Presence
Webb retired the first five batters of the game and worked around a walk and hit batter in the second inning. He allowed only two hits - one in the fourth and one in the sixth - before inducing a ground-ball double play and retiring the final five batters against him. Hartford never advanced a runner to third base against him and has not scored in 18 innings against three RubberDucks starters this week.
Duck Tales
Watson led off the fourth inning against left-hander Carson Palmquist with a home run to the upper deck in right field - his second of the road trip and eighth of the season. Three batters later, Huff homered off Palmquist to right-center field for a 2-0 Akron lead. The RubberDucks tallied six more hits, a walk and a hit batter, but left eight runners on base in the final five innings against Palmquist and four relievers.
Notebook
Akron remained percentage points behind Erie (33-25) in the Southwest Division first-half race, while Hartford closed within a half game of Portland in the Northeast Division...Right fielder Alexfri Planez had a nine-game hitting streak end, while C.J. Kayfus ended a 20-game on-base streak with a pinch-hit groundout...Designated hitter Micael Ramírez and third baseman Milan Tolentino each extended five-game hitting streaks...Game Time: 2:27...Attendance: 6,572.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their series in Hartford at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Dunkin' Park. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 2.68 ERA) is scheduled to face Yard Goats right-hander Andrew Quezada (3-2, 3.10 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
