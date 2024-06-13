Baysox Drop Second-Straight Game to Senators on Thursday Night

HARRISBURG, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 5-2 on Thursday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Bowie (30-29) generated all their offense via the long ball on Thursday night, as Jud Fabian and Silas Ardoin both went deep with solo home runs in the defeat. In the field, the Baysox struggled out of the gate. Bowie committed three errors in the game's opening four innings. Harrisburg's Dylan Crews reached on a throwing error by Frederick Bencosme two batters into the bottom of the first inning and eventually came home to score on a double steal with runners at first and third.

Fabian's big fly came in the top of the second, tying the game at one. It was Fabian's 11th long ball of the season - the most on the team and tied for third-most in the Eastern League.

Harrisburg tallied three runs in the third on three hits against Baysox right-handed starter Trace Bright (L, 0-6), who went four innings on the night. Ardoin's solo homer, his third of the season, cut the deficit to 4-2 in the sixth inning. That would be the final Baysox tally of the night on the tab of Senators starter Kyle Luckham (W, 3-4) through his seven innings of work.

Harrisburg would quickly restore its three-run edge on a solo home run of its own from Brady House in the seventh. It was the lone run allowed in four innings of relief from right-hander Ryan Long on Thursday night.

A pair of base runners reached for Bowie in the top of the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate with one out, but the Baysox would get no closer. Harrisburg right-hander Daison Acosta (S, 1) struck out the next two batters he faced to end the ball game.

The Baysox continue their six-game set with the Senators on Friday, with right-hander Kyle Brnovich (4-2, 4.26 ERA) starting on the mound for the Baysox, opposite of right-hander Josiah Gray, pitching for the Senators on a Major League rehab assignment. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Bowie returns home on Tuesday, June 18 to kick off a six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve - Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Prince George's Stadium.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

