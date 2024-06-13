Jordan Homers in 8-6 Loss to Fightins
June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (33-27) fall to the Reading Fightin Phils (26-34) 8-6 on Thursday night.
Blaze Jordan extended his Eastern-League best nineteen-game hit streak after launching his third homer of the season in two-for-five day at the plate. Kyle Teel went two-for-three with three runs scored while Phillip Sikes went two-for-four with four runs.
Jordan ignited the scoring with a two-run blast in the top of the first inning. Portland would extend a 3-0 lead after a single from Matt Donlan in the top of the second before a single from Eddinson Paulino in the top of the third put Portland up by four.
Reading plated their first run in the bottom of the third after an RBI single brought in Brandon Marsh who reached on a single. Robert Moore put Reading within one with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.
Tyler McDonough singled in the sixth to drive in a run but the homers continued for Reading after a go-ahead three run shot from Otto Kemp would give Reading their first lead, 6-5 in the sixth.
Eddinson Paulino would tie the game at six in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly but Reading pulled away scoring a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh. A solo homer from Marcus Lee Sang in the bottom of the eighth would solidify the 8-6 Reading win.
RHP Tyler McKay (2-1, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after 1.2 perfect innings with two strikeouts. Cristian Hernandez (2) earned the save after pitching 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning allowing one walk while striking out one. RHP Theo Denlinger (0-3, 5.57 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on one hit.
The Sea Dogs return to FirstEnergy Stadium, tomorrow, June 14th, 2024 for Game Four of a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch for game four is slated for 7:00pm. Portland's arm has yet to be announced while Reading will give the ball to RHP Robinson Pina (6-2, 3.31 ERA).
