Ponies Fall to Somerset After Patriots Explode in Eighth

June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-29) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 12-5, on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium, after Somerset exploded for six runs in the eighth inning. The Patriots lead the series, 2-1.

It was a back-and-forth affair until Somerset (30-30) took a four-run lead in the fourth inning. Despite a potential comeback bid for Binghamton, the Patriots added six runs in the eighth to take a commanding seven-run lead.

In the top of the second, J.C. Escarra belted a solo home run to give Somerset a 1-0 lead against Joander Suarez (3-4). Escarra finished the game with three hits and four runs batted in for the second-straight contest.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Alex Ramírez doubled, and Rowdey Jordan followed with a go-ahead two-run homer off Brock Selvidge (6-4) to give Binghamton a 2-1 lead. It marked Jordan's fourth home run of the season.

Somerset grabbed the lead back with a five-run fourth inning. The first five batters reached base and all of them scored, highlighted by a three-run double from Escarra and two-run homer from Elijah Dunham that put the Patriots up 6-2.

Binghamton chipped away to bring the game within one run. In the fifth, Omar De Los Santos singled and eventually scored on a passed ball and Ramírez later scored on an error to cut the deficit to 6-4. In the sixth, De Los Santos drove in Jaylen Palmer with a sacrifice fly that made it 6-5.

The Patriots extended their lead to 12-5 with a six-run eighth inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Dunham, RBI fielder's choice from Spencer Jones, a two-run double from Agustin Ramirez, and a two-run single from Tyler Hardman.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots at Mirabito Stadium on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ramírez hit his team-leading 12th double and scored twice...Ryan Clifford walked in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 14 games and he's reached base safely in 19 of his last 20 games...Cam Robinson pitched 2.2 scoreless frames with four strikeouts, while allowing just one hit...Robinson tied his career high going 2.2 innings.

