Fellows, Yean, Carey Combine on Shutout Win

June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Drake Fellows matched his career-high with five scoreless innings and the Curve bullpen held the Erie SeaWolves scoreless for the final four frames in the Curve's 2-0 win on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. It was Altoona's third shutout win of the season.

Altoona scored its first run of the game in the second inning on a two-out RBI-single from Wyatt Hendrie. Yoyner Fajardo reached on a two-out single in the at-bat prior at advanced to second on a throwing error by the left fielder Ben Malgeri.

In the third inning, Seth Beer knocked a two-out single to score Kervin Pichardo and give the Curve a 2-0 lead. Pichardo led off the inning with a single, stole second base, and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher Eliezer Alfonzo.

Fellows struck out four batters with no walks and five hits allowed in his five innings of work. He exited after a lead-off single to open the sixth inning, giving way to Eddy Yean, who tossed two scoreless innings of his own with three strikeouts. Jack Carey earned his third save of the season with two scoreless innings to end the game.

The Curve struck out 12 times in the game, marking the 28th time in 59 games that Altoona has struck out at least 10 times in a contest. Altoona also stole three bases in the win.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of Detroit Tigers, at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound against RHP Garret Burhenn for the SeaWolves.

