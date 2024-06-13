Sterlin Thomson Cranks 3-Run Homer in 8th Inning Leading Yard Goats to Victory

Hartford, CT- Sterlin Thompson smashed a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning leading the Yard Goats to a 3-2 victory against the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night in front of a sellout crowd (6,572) at Dunkin' Park. Thompson hit the home run off of his former teammate at the University of Florida, Jack Leftwich. The Yard Goats bullpen put together an outstanding effort as they delivered four scoreless innings and racked up four strikeouts. Yard Goats starter Carson Palmquist pitched five quality innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs. Akron's starter Ryan Webb stifled the Yard Goat bats as he pitched seven scoreless innings in which he struck out seven batters and allowed two hits.

The Yard Goats victory combined with Portland's loss has put Hartford back to within a half game of the Sea Dogs in the Eastern League Northeast Division pennant race with nine games remaining in the first half.

The Yard Goats threatened with two outs in the bottom of the second as after Kyle Datres worked a walk, Ronaiker Palma was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base. Webb got out of the jam as A.J. Lewis popped out to end the inning.

Kahlil Watson led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to put the RubberDucks ahead 1-0. Following an Alexfri Planez strikeout and Micael Ramirez groundout, Kody Huff stepped to the plate and belted a solo home run of his own into the right field stands to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Yard Goats offense came to life in the bottom of the eighth inning as with runners on first and second base and two outs Sterlin Thompson delivered the game-clinching swing as he belted a 405 ft. home run to right field to put the Yard Goats on top 3-2.

Seth Halvorsen earned his fourth save of the year and struck out Nate Furman, and Waston to end the game.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, Akron RubberDucks on Friday, June 13th (7:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Doug Nikhazy will start for the RubberDucks. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

