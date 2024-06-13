June 13, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

THREE STRAIGHT 'DOGS DUBS The Portland Sea Dogs (33-26) defeat the Reading Fightin Phils (25-34) for second straight night with 5-4 win on Wednesday. Blaze Jordan extended his Eastern-League best eighteen-game hit streak in his first game back from the injured list after going two-for-five. Kristian Campbell extended an eight-game hit streak with a pair of doubles in a two-for-four night at the plate. Elih Marrero homered in multi-hit and three-RBI games. Hunter Dobbins pitched 7.0 strong to earn his fourth win while Brendan Cellucci earned his second save with a perfect ninth. Jordan drove in two in the top of the first after a double (8) to left field. Reading countered in the bottom of the inning after an RBI groundout from Caleb Ricketts. The Fightins tied the game with an RBI single from Ethan Wilson in the second. Marrero homered (1) to right center in the top of the fourth to put Portland back on top, 4-2 before hitting an RBI double in the top of the eighth to extend a 5-2 lead. Reading scored two in the bottom of the eighth after an RBI single from Ricketts along with an RBI double from Otto Kemp. With the tying run at first in the bottom of the ninth, Cellucci retired Reading to propel the 5-4 win.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Roman Anthony enters today riding a fifteen-game on-base streak along with a six- game hit streak. Across his last six games, Anthony is hitting .458 (11-24) with nine runs, four doubles, one triple, two homers, four RBI, one walk, one strikeout, and one stolen base along with a .519 OBP. Marcelo Mayer also enters today riding a thirteen-game on-base streak. Across his last thirteen games, Mayer has recorded a .326 average (14-43) with four doubles, two homers, eight RBI, twelve walks, nine strikeouts, and three stolen bases. Kristian Campbell also enters today riding an eight-game hit streak. Across his first eight games in Double-A, Campbell is hitting .438 (14-32) with seven runs, five doubles, one triple, six RBI, four walks, three strikeouts, and one stolen base. Blaze Jordan extended his Eastern League-leading eighteen-game hit streak after going two-for-five last night in his first game back from the injured list. Across those eighteen games, Jordan is batting .360 (27-75) with nine runs, six doubles, two homers, fourteen RBI, five walks, eight strikeouts, and a .402 OBP.

HAVE A HIT The Portland Sea Dogs are currently hitting .307 in the month of June while opponents compare with a .251 cumulative average. In the month, Roman Anthony leads the way with a .458 average across seven games. Anthony has gone 11-24 with ten runs along with four doubles, one triple, two homers, four RBI, one walk, one strikeout, and one stolen base. Portland still leads all of Double-A in doubles with 140 while Midland ranks second with 121. Portland also sports the best average in the Eastern League currently (.266).

RECAPPING READING This week will mark the third of four series against Reading this season. Portland currently owns a 11-3 record against the Fightin Phils. Portland took four of six in the first road series against Reading on April 9th-14th while taking five of six in a series at Hadlock Field from April 30th-May 5th.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB. com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 13, 2013 - Anthony Ranaudo tied a franchise record with 13 strikeouts in Portland's 2-0 win vs. Erie at Hadlock Field...Ranaudo worked 7.2 IP on two hits and two walks. Michael Almanzar knocked in both runs.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Caleb Bolden will take the mound to start game three of the series with Reading. Today will mark his first career start and fifth appearance with Portland this season. Out of the bullpen, Bolden owns a 6.23 ERA across four games and 8.2 innings. Across those innings, he has allowed six runs on eight hits while walking seven and striking out ten. Bolden was promoted from High-A Greenville on May 21st.

