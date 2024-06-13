Senators Drop Baysox, 5-2

June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Bowie Baysox 5-2 Thursday night at FNB Field. The Senators scored a run in the 1st inning for an early lead that was quickly countered by a run for Bowie to make it 1-1 in the 2nd. The Senators broke the tie with a three-run 3rd inning to take a 4-1 lead. Bowie scored once more in the 6th, which the Sens countered with another run in the 7th for a final score of 5-2.

THE BIG PLAYS

With two outs and runners on 2nd and 3rd in the 3rd inning, Paul Witt singled to drive in both runners and extend the Senators' lead to 4-1.

FILIBUSTERS

Brady House went 3-for-3 and hit his 11th home run of the season in the 7th inning, his second home run in as many days... Kyle Luckham allowed two runs in seven innings and struck out five to earn his third win of the season... Carlos Romero and Daison Acosta each threw scoreless innings in relief, and Acosta earned his first save of the season... Senators pitching held Bowie to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position... Dylan Crews went 2-for-4, scored two runs, and stole home in the 1st inning for his 13th stolen base of the season... Trey Harris went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run scored, and an RBI in his 2024 Senators debut.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game four of their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

