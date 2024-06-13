Senators Drop Baysox, 5-2
June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Bowie Baysox 5-2 Thursday night at FNB Field. The Senators scored a run in the 1st inning for an early lead that was quickly countered by a run for Bowie to make it 1-1 in the 2nd. The Senators broke the tie with a three-run 3rd inning to take a 4-1 lead. Bowie scored once more in the 6th, which the Sens countered with another run in the 7th for a final score of 5-2.
THE BIG PLAYS
With two outs and runners on 2nd and 3rd in the 3rd inning, Paul Witt singled to drive in both runners and extend the Senators' lead to 4-1.
FILIBUSTERS
Brady House went 3-for-3 and hit his 11th home run of the season in the 7th inning, his second home run in as many days... Kyle Luckham allowed two runs in seven innings and struck out five to earn his third win of the season... Carlos Romero and Daison Acosta each threw scoreless innings in relief, and Acosta earned his first save of the season... Senators pitching held Bowie to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position... Dylan Crews went 2-for-4, scored two runs, and stole home in the 1st inning for his 13th stolen base of the season... Trey Harris went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run scored, and an RBI in his 2024 Senators debut.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game four of their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2024
- McCarty Walk-off Lifts Fisher Cats in Extras - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators Drop Baysox, 5-2 - Harrisburg Senators
- Second Straight Double-Digit Eruption Powers Somerset Over Binghamton - Somerset Patriots
- Baysox Drop Second-Straight Game to Senators on Thursday Night - Bowie Baysox
- Ponies Fall to Somerset After Patriots Explode in Eighth - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fightins Blast Past Sea Dogs, Snap Two-Game Losing Streak - Reading Fightin Phils
- Late Homer Lifts Goats Over Ducks, 3-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Sterlin Thomson Cranks 3-Run Homer in 8th Inning Leading Yard Goats to Victory - Hartford Yard Goats
- Squirrels Rally from Down Six But Fall in Extras - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Jordan Homers in 8-6 Loss to Fightins - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fellows, Yean, Carey Combine on Shutout Win - Altoona Curve
- Hernandez Tosses a Quality Start as Erie Bats Are Shut Out - Erie SeaWolves
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Bowie - Harrisburg Senators
- June 13, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats to Air Live on NESN - Hartford Yard Goats
- Phillies Outfielder Brandon Marsh Scheduled to Begin Rehab Assignment in Reading - Reading Fightin Phils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Drop Baysox, 5-2
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Bowie
- Arms Propel Senators past Bowie, 4-0
- Senators Drop Pitchers Duel
- Senators Suffer Shutout Loss