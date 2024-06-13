Phillies Outfielder Brandon Marsh Scheduled to Begin Rehab Assignment in Reading

(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that outfielder Brandon Marsh is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday. Marsh was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on June 3 with a right hamstring strain.

Prior to being placed on the injured list, Marsh was having a strong season for the Phillies. The outfielder is slashing .265/.344/.426, with a .770 OPS through 52 games. Marsh has added 21 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, six home runs and 26 RBI. He's eight-for-10 in stolen bases this season.

Marsh is currently in his second full season with the Phillies, as he was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 2, 2022, in exchange for Logan O'Hoppe. Marsh hit .288 over 41 games for the Phillies and drove in five runs during the 2022 postseason as he helped lead the Phillies to a National League Championship. Marsh hit .277 with the Phillies in 2023, while 12 home runs, which were a career high. He hit .342, with a .931 OPS in the 2023 postseason.

Marsh made his Major League debut with the Angels in 2021 and is currently in his fourth Major League season. Los Angeles selected Marsh, 26, in the second round (60th overall) of the 2016 draft out of Buford High School in Buford Georgia. He lasted appeared in a Double-A game in 2019 with the Mobile BayBears, then the Double-A affiliate of the Angels.

This will be Marsh's third rehab assignment since joining the Phillies in 2022. He appeared in games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in both August of 2022, and August of 2023. Marsh had a left ankle sprain in 2022, and was sidelined with a left knee contusion in 2023.

