Fightins Blast Past Sea Dogs, Snap Two-Game Losing Streak

June 13, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (26-34) pushed past the Portland Sea Dogs (33-27), 7-6 on Thursday night. Before the game, the Philadelphia Phillies announced the rehab assignment of Brandon Marsh on Thursday night, who went 3-for-5 with three singles and a run scored.

The Sea Dogs struck first in the first inning. After a two-out single by Kyle Teel, Blaze Jordan hit a two-run homer to give Portland a 2-0 lead. They tacked on another run in the second as Matt Donlan hit an RBI single to drive in Phillip Sikes. Portland took a 3-0 lead in the third with an RBI single by Eddinson Paulino.

The Fightins got on the board in the bottom of the third. With runners on the corners, Kendall Simmons hit an RBI single to bring home Brandon Marsh. Reading added two runs in the fifth inning. After Ethan Wilson was hit by a pitch, Robert Moore blasted his fourth home run of the year, a two-run shot. The Fightins made it a one-run game, as they trailed 4-3.

The Sea Dogs earned the run back in the top of the sixth as Tyler McDonough drove in a run with an RBI single. In the bottom of the sixth, the Fightins started a rally. With Cade Fergus and Carlos De La Cruz on base, Otto Kemp ripped his first Double-A homer- a three-run shot to give the Fightins a 6-5 lead. The Sea Dogs tied the game up at six with a sacrifice flyout by Eddinson Paulino. The Fightins retook a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh, thanks to a wild pitch by Sea Dogs pitcher Theo Denlinger, allowing Moore to score. The Fightins added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, as Marcus Lee Sang hit a pinch-hit opposite-field solo home run.

Cristian Hernandez closed the game for the Fightins and earned his second save of the year.

