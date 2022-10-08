Sebastian Cossa Joins Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Cossa was selected by Detroit with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and will embark on his rookie season of professional hockey during the 2022-23 season. The 19-year-old posted a 33-9-3 record, a 2.28 goals against average and a 0.913 save percentage during the 2021-22 Western Hockey League regular season with the Edmonton Oil Kings. Cossa went on to pace the league with five shutouts and 16 wins in the postseason en route to winning the 2022 WHL championship.

The 6-foot-6-inch goaltender collected a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship this past summer. During his draft year in 2020-21, Cossa produced some eye-popping numbers with a 17-1-1 ledger to go along with a 1.57 goals against average and a 0.941 save percentage with Edmonton. Throughout three seasons in the WHL, the Hamilton, Ontario, native went 71-16-7 with a 2.12 goals against average and a 0.921 save percentage.

The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at Van Andel Arena, in preparation for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, Oct. 14 at Van Andel Arena.

