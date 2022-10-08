Anton Khudobin Loaned to Texas Stars

Texas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has loaned goaltender Anton Khudobin to the Texas Stars.

Khudobin, 36, went 3-4-1 with a 3.63 goals-against average and .879 save percentage in nine NHL appearances for Dallas in 2021-22. He also saw action in six AHL games for Texas, going 2-4-0, before his season was cut short due to injury. The veteran goaltender has a career mark of 114-91-33 with a 2.50 GAA in 259 NHL games with Dallas, Boston, Anaheim, Carolina and Minnesota, including a 47-40-17 record in 112 games with the Stars.

The Texas Stars training camp roster now stands at 32 players, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders.

