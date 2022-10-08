Anton Khudobin Loaned to Texas Stars
October 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has loaned goaltender Anton Khudobin to the Texas Stars.
Khudobin, 36, went 3-4-1 with a 3.63 goals-against average and .879 save percentage in nine NHL appearances for Dallas in 2021-22. He also saw action in six AHL games for Texas, going 2-4-0, before his season was cut short due to injury. The veteran goaltender has a career mark of 114-91-33 with a 2.50 GAA in 259 NHL games with Dallas, Boston, Anaheim, Carolina and Minnesota, including a 47-40-17 record in 112 games with the Stars.
The Texas Stars training camp roster now stands at 32 players, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin
(Andy Nietupski)
