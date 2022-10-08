Checkers Trim Camp Roster
October 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers trimmed their training camp roster Saturday evening.
Forward Dominic Franco, defensemen Robert Calisti and Lukas Kaelble and goalies Evan Fitzpatrick and Cam Johnson have all been assigned to Charlotte's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.
Additionally, forward Brendan Hoffman and defensemen Brandon Hickey and Cole Moberg from their camp invites.
An up-to-date training camp roster for Charlotte can be found here. Following an off day on Sunday, the Checkers will ramp up for their season opener on Friday, Oct. 14.
