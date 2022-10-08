Ads Top Wolves in Pre-Season Finale

Milwaukee, WI - Markus Nurmi recorded a hat trick, while Luke Evangelista tallied five points (1g-4a) as the Admirals wrapped up the pre-season with a 6-2 win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

Marc Del Gaizo and Jachym Kondelik each chipped in three assists in the victory, while Captain Cole Schneider recorded a pair of goals. Devin Cooely stopped 24 shots to earn the win in net for Milwaukee.

The Admirals jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period with goals coming from Adam Wilsby, Nurmi, and Schneider. Evangelista assisted on all three tallies as Milwaukee outshot the Wolves 15-9.

However, Chicago countered in the second with a pair of goals within the first five minutes, the first from Blake Murray at 2:28 and the second from Alexander Pashin at 4:51, to cut the Ads leads to one at 3-2. However, Nurmi's second of the night less than two minutes after Murray's goal pushed the Milwaukee lead back to two and Schneider tallied again with 2:48 to play in the sandwich frame for a 5-2 advantage.

Nurmi earned the hat trick 44 seconds in the third to make it 6-2 and Evangelista connected on the extra point to close out the scoring with 2:29 to play.

The Admirals drop the puck on the 2022-23 campaign on the road in Chicago on Saturday, October 15th. They will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

