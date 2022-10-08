Iowa Wild Announces Roster Moves

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned two players to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

The Wild assigned forward Mitchell Balmas and goaltender Hunter Jones to the Heartlanders.

