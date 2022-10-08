Corrected - Phantoms Trim Training Camp Roster by 11
October 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that 11 players have been trimmed from the team's Training Camp roster.
The following transactions have been filed today:
Loaned to Reading:
Trey Bradley
Colin Felix
Jacob Gaucher
Will MacKinnon
Garrett McFadden
Released from ATO:
Jonathan Lemieux
Tye McSorley
Released from PTO:
Dominic Cormier
Zane Franklin
Tyler Kirkup
Max Newton
The Phantoms have a pair of home preseason tilts at PPL Center on Saturday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears and Wednesday, October 12 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway. T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.
Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!
