Corrected - Phantoms Trim Training Camp Roster by 11

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that 11 players have been trimmed from the team's Training Camp roster.

The following transactions have been filed today:

Loaned to Reading:

Trey Bradley

Colin Felix

Jacob Gaucher

Will MacKinnon

Garrett McFadden

Released from ATO:

Jonathan Lemieux

Tye McSorley

Released from PTO:

Dominic Cormier

Zane Franklin

Tyler Kirkup

Max Newton

The Phantoms have a pair of home preseason tilts at PPL Center on Saturday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears and Wednesday, October 12 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway. T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

