Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022 preseason this evening with a 7:05 p.m. clash at Atlantic Division opponent Lehigh Valley. Tonight is the second of three preseason games for Hershey, with the Bears coming off a 3-2 loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday. Hershey concludes its exhibition schedule tomorrow at 5 p.m. against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at GIANT Center. The 2022-23 Hershey Bears regular season, presented by Penn State Health, opens on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. versus the Utica Comets at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (0-1-0-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (0-1-0-0)

October 8, 2022 | 7:05 p.m. | Preseason Game #2 | PPL Center

Referees: Mason Riley (79), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: Bill Lyons (27), Pat Dapuzzo (57)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Facebook Live

Preseason games are NOT broadcast via the Bears Radio Network, the Bears Mobile App, or on AHLTV. Preseason games will be available via an audio only stream via the Hershey Bears Facebook page.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey opened the preseason on Wednesday morning at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, falling 3-2 to the rival Penguins. Riley Sutter and Julian Napravnik scored for Hershey, but Corey Andonovski's third period tally at 3:23 turned out to be the game-winner for the Baby Pens. Hershey outshot Lehigh Valley 25-24 in the losing effort and went 1-for-5 on the power play with a youthful lineup that featured many new players. The Phantoms also dropped their preseason opener to the Penguins, falling 2-0 last night on the road. Lehigh Valley was held to just 16 shots and went 0-for-3 on the power play.

MASKED MEN:

Hershey's roster features goaltenders Zach Fucale and Hunter Shepard, who both are returners for the Chocolate and White. Shepard started Wednesday's preseason clash against the Penguins, stopping all seven shots he faced in the first period before being replaced by Garin Bjorklund for the start of the second period. Fucale could make his preseason debut for Hershey after previously appearing in two NHL exhibitions with Washington, making 22 saves on 25 shots against in a combined 50:04 of work.

BUILDING BLOCKS:

Riley Sutter is leading the way for the Bears in preseason scoring after factoring into both of Hershey's two goals on Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Sutter bagged a power-play marker midway through the opening frame, then later assisted on Julian Napravnik's second period tally. The 2018 third round selection of the Washington Capitals is coming off an injury-shortened 2021-22 season that saw him still manage to establish career-highs in goals (2), assists, (6) and points (8).

LAPPY THE BEAR:Hershey's roster features new forward Hendrix Lapierre, who could make his preseason debut tonight for the Bears. The skilled 20-year-old forward was Washington's first round selection, 22nd overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft. Last year, Lapierre made the Capitals' roster out of training camp and scored in his NHL debut on Oct. 13, 2021 versus the New York Rangers. After six games with Washington last season, Lapierre was assigned to Acadie-Bathurst in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he collected 51 points (20g, 31a) in just 40 games.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Matt Strome and defender Logan Day are both former Phantoms who were signed by Hershey to AHL contracts this summer, joining another former Lehigh Valley player on the Bears' roster, as Mike Vecchione signed a one-year extension with the Washington Capitals this past March...The Phantoms, meanwhile, are not carrying any former Bears on their preseason roster...Hershey went 6-8-0-0 against Lehigh Valley in 14 contests during the 2021-22 season.

