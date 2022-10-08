Wolves Fall to Admirals 7-2 in Preseason Finale

MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves closed out their preseason schedule Saturday night, falling to the Milwaukee Admirals 7-2 at Panther Arena in Milwaukee.

Alexander Pashin had a goal and an assist while Blake Murray added a goal and Nate Sucese two assists for the defending Calder Cup champion Wolves, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Admirals for the second consecutive night.

Milwaukee got three goals from Markus Nurmi and two from Cole Schneider to skate away with the victory.

The 20-year-old Pashin, the Carolina Hurricanes' seventh-round selection (199th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, finished as the Wolves' leading scorer in the preseason with two goals and an assist over the two exhibition games.

Cale Morris suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Devin Cooley earned the win for Milwaukee.

The Wolves' attention now shifts to the 2022-23 regular season, which opens Oct. 15 against the Admirals at Allstate Arena. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise a 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters.

