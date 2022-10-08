Wolves Fall to Admirals 7-2 in Preseason Finale
October 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves closed out their preseason schedule Saturday night, falling to the Milwaukee Admirals 7-2 at Panther Arena in Milwaukee.
Alexander Pashin had a goal and an assist while Blake Murray added a goal and Nate Sucese two assists for the defending Calder Cup champion Wolves, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Admirals for the second consecutive night.
Milwaukee got three goals from Markus Nurmi and two from Cole Schneider to skate away with the victory.
The 20-year-old Pashin, the Carolina Hurricanes' seventh-round selection (199th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, finished as the Wolves' leading scorer in the preseason with two goals and an assist over the two exhibition games.
Cale Morris suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Devin Cooley earned the win for Milwaukee.
The Wolves' attention now shifts to the 2022-23 regular season, which opens Oct. 15 against the Admirals at Allstate Arena. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise a 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2022
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 7-2 in Preseason Finale - Chicago Wolves
- Frank Scores in 2-1 Preseason Defeat at Lehigh Valley - Hershey Bears
- Bitten Gets Two Points in T-Birds' Preseason Finale - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Doubled up by Crunch in Preseason Opener - Rochester Americans
- Frk, Highmore, Kostin, And Alexandrov Join Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Trim Camp Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Ads Top Wolves in Pre-Season Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Top Amerks, 4-2, in Preseason Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- Corrected - Phantoms Trim Training Camp Roster by 11 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Nolan Maier Stands Tall in Preseason Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Eagles Reassign Five Players to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Announces Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Bears to Start Season in Style with Return of Home Opener Red Carpet Event - Hershey Bears
- Sebastian Cossa Joins Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anton Khudobin Loaned to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Reduce Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Trim Training Camp Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears Ink Washington Draft Pick Martin Has to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Open Preseason Slate With 5-2 Win Over Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.