Frk, Highmore, Kostin, And Alexandrov Join Springfield

October 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned four players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, including forwards Nikita Alexandrov, Martin Frk, Matthew Highmore, and Klim Kostin.

The Thunderbirds begin their 2022-23 regular season by unveiling their Eastern Conference Championship banner on Opening Night on Saturday, October 15 as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The day begins with a Block Party, presented by Community Bank N.A., from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Court Square, featuring live music by Fever.

