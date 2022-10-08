Frank Scores in 2-1 Preseason Defeat at Lehigh Valley

(Allentown, PA) - Ethen Frank scored the lone goal for the Hershey Bears as the club dropped its second preseason contest by a 2-1 score to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night at the PPL Center.

The Bears and Phantoms exchanged chances in the first period, with Hunter Shepard making nine stops in a scoreless opening 20 minutes.

Lehigh Valley opened the scoring when Tyson Foerster barreled down the left wing and squeezed a shot through the pads of Shepard at 5:16 of the second frame. Cooper Zech and Wyatt Wylie eared assists on the tally.

Jordy Bellerive put the Phantoms up 2-0 at 11:20 when he wired a shot beneath the crossbar after receiving a pass from beneath the goal line from Isaac Ratcliffe.

Frank got the Bears on the board late in the frame as he sped through the slot and elevated a chance past Pat Nagle at 18:05 for his first of the preseason to cut Hershey's deficit in half. Mason Morelli had the lone helper for Hershey.

Neither team scored in the third period, and shots finished 25-22 favoring the Phantoms. Shepard was 23-for-25 for the Bears between the pipes in the losing effort. Hershey was 0-for-1 on the power play while Lehigh Valley was 0-for-4.

The Bears finish the preseason tomorrow afternoon at GIANT Center with a 5 p.m. puck drop versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

