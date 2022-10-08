Bitten Gets Two Points in T-Birds' Preseason Finale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds got two points from one of their key returning stars, but the Providence Bruins came away with a 6-2 win on Saturday night in an exhibition contest inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Bruins got on the board first at the 4:24 mark, just moments after a power play expired as Samuel Asselin found himself alone at the edge of the crease in front of Vadim Zherenko, beating the young netminder off a pass from Luke Toporowski.

Providence had another power play past the seven-minute mark, but this time Springfield took advantage as Calder Cup playoff hero Will Bitten picked up the shorthanded tally at 8:10 from Dylan McLaughlin. The play began as a near 2-on-0 rush, with McLaughlin chipping a Bitten pass wide of Bruins goalie Kyle Keyser. Before Keyser could regain his position in net, Bitten sneaked out from the left corner and slipped it into the open side to tie the score, 1-1.

The Bruins broke out with three strikes in the first 6:31 of the middle period, en route to 16 shots in the period on Jake Theut, who entered in relief of Zherenko for Springfield. Luke Toporowski, Mike Callahan, and Curtis Hall all tallied, with Callahan's coming on a power play, extending the Providence lead to 4-1.

Springfield's man advantage would cut the lead down to a pair in the final minute, as former Providence College winger Greg Printz picked up his second goal in as many nights. Bitten earned his second point of the night by slipping a feed to the top of the crease from below the icing line.

Providence's power play, though, would restore a three-goal lead on a tally by Justin Brazeau at 4:59 of the third to make it 5-2. Grant Gabriele would add an empty-netter to round out the scoring in the closing minutes.

The Thunderbirds begin their 2022-23 regular season by unveiling their Eastern Conference Championship banner on Opening Night on Saturday, October 15 as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The day begins with a Block Party, presented by Community Bank N.A., from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Court Square, featuring live music by Fever.

