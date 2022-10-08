Crunch Top Amerks, 4-2, in Preseason Finale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch topped the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Felix Robert both tallied a goal and two assists in the victory. Gabriel Dumont added a goal and a helper, while Jaydon Dureau potted one goal to help the Crunch sweep their preseason slate.

Max Lagace recorded the win stopping 41-of-43 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Michael Houser turned aside 19-of-20 for the Amerks before being relieved by Beck Warm in the second period. Warm went on to stop 11-of-13.

Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities. Rochester was successful on 2-of-6 man-advantages.

The Crunch were first on the board at the 15:26 mark of the opening frame. After some quick passing, Trevor Carrick dished a slick pass across the slot for Dureau to send in.

The Amerks evened the score off a power-play goal halfway through the third period. Mason Jobst passed the puck down to Filip Cederqvist at the goal line. He quickly dished it back up into the slot for Kohen Olischefski to score.

Syracuse was fast to regain their lead with back-to-back goals just 22 seconds apart. Felix Robert fired a close-range shot that was stopped, but Barre-Boulet followed behind the play to send home the rebound. Seconds later, Dumont stole the puck in the right circle and lit the lamp with a wrister.

Matt Berry stole another one back for Rochester while on the power play late in the third period, but Robert potted an empty-netter in the final seconds to secure a Crunch win.

The Crunch travel to Cleveland for the season opener on Friday, Oct. 14.

Crunchables: Seven different Crunch players scored in the team's two preseason contests. Six different players recorded multipoint games.

