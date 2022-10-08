Eagles Reassign Five Players to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the following players have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:

Pos. Player Team (League)

LW Cameron Wright Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

C Tarun Fizer Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

C Zach Tsekos Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

D Nate Clurman Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

G Lukas Parik Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

Colorado will return to action when they kick off the regular season against the Texas Stars on Friday, October 14th at 6:00pm MT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

