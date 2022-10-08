Bears to Start Season in Style with Return of Home Opener Red Carpet Event

(Hershey, PA) - After being put on hold for the last two years, it's time to roll out the red carpet once again and kickstart the Hershey Bears new season in grand fashion. The Bears are excited to announce the return of the club's fan-favorite Home Opener Red Carpet Event, set to take place prior to the first game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 15 at GIANT Center.

The popular event allows fans to rub elbows and score autographs with their favorite Hershey Bears players, plus start the season with live music, food, games, and fun. Festivities start outside the main entrance of GIANT Center at 3:30 p.m. with players set to hit the red carpet at 4 p.m.

The event will feature music from rising country star Grant Bryan, who takes the red carpet to perform at 3:30 p.m. The Central Pennsylvania native will also sing the National Anthem prior to puck drop that night.

Fans can participate in yard games like corn hole and Jenga, get their face painted, or win prizes from Hershey Bears partners. Popcorn and drinks will be available via cash-only vendors. The Hershey Bears Booster Club will also be on hand at the event hosting a garage sale of great team collectibles and Mystery Grab Bags. The Booster Club garage sale is cash only, and all proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House and the Four Diamond Fund.

Bears fans can snag exclusive merchandise at the team store, Hershey Sports, which will be open from 4-5 p.m. From jerseys, to sweatshirts, to great keepsake items for the whole family, Hershey Sports features official team apparel in a cashless setting, allowing fans to snag the newest gear to support the Chocolate and White all season long.

At 4 p.m., the spotlight will be on the red carpet as members of the Bears arrive for the first game of the season. Players will be introduced, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and pictures with the team as they walk the red carpet.

Later that evening, the Bears open the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, at 7 p.m. versus the Utica Comets. It's PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night for the first 8,000 fans. Single game tickets are on sale now, and for a limited time, receive a FREE ticket for kids 12 and younger with the purchase of a regular admission ticket when you buy online.

