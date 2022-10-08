Wranglers Trim Training Camp Roster

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today they have assigned Lucas Feuk (LW) and Calder Brooks (C) to the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

The following players have been released from training camp tryouts and will be reporting to Rapid City (ECHL):

Brad Arvanitis (G) Max Coatta (F) Keaton Helgesen (D) Tyson Helgesen (D) Logan Nelson (F) Quinn Wichers (D) Ryan Zuhlsdorf (D)

Goaltender, Garett Metcalf has been released from training camp.

