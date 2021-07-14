Season Extended: MLB and MiLB Add 10-Game "Final Stretch" to Triple-A Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball today announced that all Triple-A teams will play an additional 10 games called the "Triple-A Final Stretch," with the season now ending Sunday, Oct. 3. The Indianapolis Indians will play at Werner Park against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Sept. 22-26) before returning to Victory Field to play the Nashville Sounds (Sept. 29-Oct. 3).

"We are thrilled to add five home games to our 2021 schedule as we play into October for the first time in over 70 years," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "The 'Triple-A Final Stretch' gives our players, fans and organization added excitement to finish this season on a high note while carrying momentum into the offseason to prepare for our 2022 campaign."

The Triple-A East regular season champion will be named based on the best overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled 120-game regular season that concludes Sunday, Sept. 19. The 10-game "Triple-A Final Stretch" replaces the traditional postseason format for 2021 and makes all 30 Triple-A teams eligible for postseason glory. The "Triple-A Final Stretch" champion will be named based on the best overall winning percentage in the 10 additional games. In the event two or more teams tie, criteria to determine a "Triple-A Final Stretch" champion is listed below:

Best regular season winning percentage.

Regular season head-to-head record (if three or more clubs are tied, the best winning percentage in games among the clubs).

Best regular season winning percentage over the final 20 games.

Best regular season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.

MLB will award a prize to the winner of the "Triple-A Final Stretch."

The Oct. 3 end date will mark the latest finish to a season for the Indians since 1949. That year, Indianapolis finished second in the regular season with a 93-61 record and went on to beat Minneapolis and Milwaukee (4 games to 3 in both series) to win the American Association title before topping Montreal (4 games to 2) in the Junior World Series. The Junior World Series clincher was played on Oct. 8.

Indianapolis' five additional home games against Nashville are listed below with game times and promotions:

Wednesday, Sept. 29 (7:05 PM) - Bark in the Park

Thursday, Sept. 30 (7:05 PM) - Thirsty Thursday/Circle City Night

Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3 - Fan Appreciation Weekend

Postgame fireworks on Friday (7:05 PM) and Saturday (7:05 PM)

Kids Eat Free Sunday (1:35 PM) and Knot Hole Kids Club postgame fun run around the bases.

