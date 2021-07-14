Tides to Play in "Triple-A Final Stretch", Adding 10 Games to Norfolk's Schedule

NORFOLK, VA - The Tides announced Wednesday that 10 more games will be added to their schedule by participating in the "Triple-A Final Stretch". Major League Baseball has determined that these 10 rescheduled games will constitute a postseason tournament with all 30 clubs as participants. For each the Triple-A East and Triple-A West, a 2021 Regular Season Champion will be named based on the best regular season winning percentage through the originally scheduled championship season (concluding September 19 and 21, respectively). Major League Baseball will also crown a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner based on the best postseason winning percentage during these final two weeks. To recognize the Triple-A Final Stretch winner, the players and on-field personnel of the winning club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

After finishing a homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on September 19, the Tides will have their regular Monday off day and will travel to Charlotte to play the Knights in four straight night games from September 21 to 24, each starting at 7:04 p.m. They will have an off day on Saturday before playing their final road game of the season against Charlotte on September 26 with first pitch at 4:45 p.m.

After returning from Charlotte, the Tides will get two off days before starting their final homestand to host the Durham Bulls. The series opener on Wednesday, September 29 will feature a night game, followed by a 12:05 p.m. day game on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be night games starting at 7:05 p.m., including a fireworks night on Saturday, October 2. The season finale will be a 1:05 p.m. day game on Sunday, October 3.

Ticketing Information

All season ticket holders will have access to their seats in the series vs. Durham from September 29 - October 3. For all other fans, tickets for the Triple-A Final Stretch will be available to purchase soon. For regular season games, fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $13 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $14. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $11. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

2021 Promotional Schedule

The Tides will feature several additional promotions for the Triple-A Final Stretch. Starting Wednesday, September 29, the Tides will feature Faith & Family Night. The Thursday, September 30 day game will be a Business Special Matinee. Saturday, October 2 will feature a Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza. The final game of the season will be on Sunday, October 3 at 1:05 p.m., where it will be Football Day and Bark in the Park, where fans can bring their dogs to the park for a $5.00 ticket with proceeds going to a local dog charity.

The entire promotional schedule can be viewed online at NorfolkTides.com and additional promotions may be added throughout the season. Promotions, dates and game times are subject to change.

The complete 2021 home schedule can be viewed online at NorfolkTides.com/Schedule. For pricing and additional information, please visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

