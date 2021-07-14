More Fireworks Shows, More Home Games Added for 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls have announced the addition of seven fireworks shows to the 2021 promotions schedule, including all remaining Saturday night home contests, increasing the number of remaining post-game fireworks displays from five to 12. In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Bulls have also announced they will play five more home games this year, hosting the Gwinnett Stripers for a five-game set at the DBAP from Wednesday, September 22 through Sunday, September 26 as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch postseason tournament.

Tickets for these additional games will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, July 19. 919 Club members will receive more information on tickets for these additional games via email.

With the addition of six Saturday fireworks nights, as well as Friday, September 24, the number of remaining post-game fireworks shows scheduled at Durham Bulls Athletic Park has more than doubled to 12. Below are the remaining dates for post-game fireworks shows, including Friday Night Fireworks presented by Biomerieux.

Friday, July 16 Friday, July 23 Friday, Aug. 6

Saturday, July 17 Saturday, July 24 Saturday, Aug. 7

Friday, Aug. 20 Friday, Sept. 10 Friday, Sept. 24

Saturday, Aug. 21 Saturday, Sept. 11* Saturday, Sept. 25

(*applies for 6:35pm game on Sept. 11 only, not 1:05pm game)

After their five-game series versus Gwinnett, the Bulls will play a five-game road series in Norfolk between September 29 through October 3 to conclude the Triple-A Stretch postseason tournament. All 30 Triple-A teams will play ten games during this stretch from September 22 through October 3. The team with the best winning percentage after those ten games will be crowned Triple-A Final Stretch Winner. A 2021 Regular Season Champion will also be crowned based on regular season winning percentage based on regular season play from May 4 through September 19.

Tickets for all remaining 2021 Bulls home games are on sale now, as well as Team USA's tune up game on Monday, July 19 at the DBAP versus the Collegiate National Team, which is scheduled for 6:35pm. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

