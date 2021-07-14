Bisons Offense Explodes Early in 9-2 Rout of Lehigh Valley

After scoring just two runs in the series opener, the Bisons' offense exploded in the second game of the series on Wednesday night. The Herd hit the ball all over Trenton Thunder Ballpark, earning five extra-base hits en route to their 9-2 win over the IronPigs.

After holding the IronPigs to no runs in the top of the 1st, the Bisons got on the board in the bottom of the inning. Kevin Smith became a baserunner for the Herd, earning a walk after a nine-pitch battle. Just two pitches later, Alejandro Kirk doubled off of the right-center field wall, scoring Smith to put one run on the board for Buffalo. Christian Colon had a similar strategy as Kirk, attacking early during his at-bat. Two more pitches later, Colon homered over the left-field wall, scoring two more runs for the Bisons. The Herd had more opportunities in the bottom of the inning, stranding two runners in scoring position, but the early runs gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead.

Following the three-run first inning by the Bisons, IronPigs' starter, Chase Anderson, was dialed in on the mound, retiring nine out of the next ten batters he faced. Dilson Herrera broke the game back open in the bottom of the 4th, hitting a solo home run over the left-field fence to make it a 4-0 game.

Looking to expand their lead in the bottom of the 6th, Richard Urena got it started for the Bisons, hitting a leadoff single to give the club a base runner. Logan Warmoth soon joined Urena on base, hitting a single of his own to right field, moving Urena to third. Seeing the throw going to third, Warmoth executed good base running, rounding first and taking second on the play as well. Nash Knight walked on the next at-bat of the inning and Buffalo loaded the bases.

With one out, Breyvic Valera scored Warmoth from third with an infield hit, and just two pitches later, Knight scored on a pass ball. With two runners still on base, Kevin Smith clobbered a ball over the left-center field fence. The Herd scored five runs in the inning, expanding their lead over the IronPigs to 9-2.

Hidden behind the offensive explosion, Bowden Francis started on the mound for the Bisons, making his debut with the Blue Jays' organization. Francis was sharp throughout the game, changing speeds effectively to hold the IronPigs to just one earned run and four hits. The right hander was met with some trouble in the top of the 5th though.

Being held scoreless through four innings, Lehigh Valley got on the board in the top of the 5th. After a walk and two singles, the bases were loaded with one out for Mickey Moniak. Moniak singled to left field, scoring Jake Elmore from third to put one run across for the Lehigh Valley. Three pitches later, the IronPigs narrowed the lead to just two runs after a pass ball. With the tying runs still on base, Francis worked out of the jam for the Bisons, getting the next batter to fly out and the batter after to ground out.

The Buffalo bullpen held Lehigh Valley in check throughout the remaining four innings, holding the IronPigs to zero runs on three hits.

Christian Colon was added to the developmental list by the Bisons on July 8th. After missing a full week of baseball, Colon was inserted back into the Herd's lineup in Wednesday night's game and homered on his first at-bat back with the club.

The Bisons (35-24) and IronPigs (26-35) are back at it Thursday night for game three of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm. Jacob Waguespack is expected to start on the mound for the Herd.

