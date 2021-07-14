Five More Opportunities for Fun; MLB Adds 10 More Games to Each Triple-A Team's Schedule for "Final Stretch"

July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - One can never get too many St. Paul Saints home games. The laughter, the entertainment, the time spent with the family. If 60 home games weren't enough for fans during the 2021 season, then you're in luck because there are now five more opportunities to enjoy fun together at CHS Field.

Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball announced that all Triple-A teams will add 10 games, known as the "Triple-A Final Stretch" which consists of two, five-game series, to the end of the schedule. The Saints will take on the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) from September 22-26 at CHS Field and will travel to the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) from September 29-October 3.

For Triple-A East and Triple-A West, a 2021 Regular Season Champion will be named based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled championship season (concluding Sept. 19 and Sept. 21, respectively). Among the 30 Clubs, a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will also be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during this 10-game stretch. The winning Club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

"We think this format will add excitement to the end of the season while also allowing our teams a chance to reschedule games that were lost earlier in the year," said Major League Baseball Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development Peter Woodfork. "With all 30 teams participating in this Final Stretch, all Triple-A players and communities will have the opportunity to win this year's postseason tournament."

The following tiebreakers will apply to determine the two Regular Season

Champions as well as the Final Stretch winner:

1. Best regular season winning percentage.

2. Regular season head-to-head record (if three or more clubs are tied, the

best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).

3. Best regular season winning percentage over the final 20 games.

4. Best regular season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.

The Saints final 10-game schedule will be as follows (all times central):

Wednesday, September 22 vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, September 23 vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 24 vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 25 vs. Iowa, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, September 26 vs. Iowa, 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29 @ Toledo, 5:35 p.m.

Thursday, September 30 @ Toledo, 5:35 p.m.

Friday, October 1 @ Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 @ Toledo, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, October 3 @ Toledo, 12:05 p.m.

Promotions for the Saints final five home games from September 22-26 will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the September 22-26 home games will go on sale beginning Saturday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

