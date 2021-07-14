Storm Chasers to Play 10 Additional Games in 2021 as Part of 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch

July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - There will be 10 games added to the end of the 2021 regular season in Triple-A East, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday. The 2021 season, which was previously scheduled to end on Sept. 19, will now conclude on Oct. 3. The games will be played as part of a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch," which includes all 30 Triple-A Clubs and culminates in a 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner.

The Storm Chasers will host the Indianapolis Indians (PIT) at Werner Park for a five-game series from Wednesday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 26. Following two off days, Omaha will finish the season on the road with a five-game series against the Iowa Cubs (CHC) from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3.

Game times for the five games at Werner Park are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 22 - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24 - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25 - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26 - 3:05 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for the final five home games of the season. Wednesday, Sept. 22, will be a Bark in the Park presented by Merck. Thursday, Sept. 23, is a Thirsty Thursday featuring select Budweiser products for $2 and Pepsi products for $1. Fans can enjoy pregame music on Friday, Sept. 24, and Centris Movie Night following the game. From 6:00-7:00 on Saturday, Sept. 25, beers are available for one dollar by the Bud Light Downdraught Bar as part of Bands and Brews presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises, and there will be Saturday Spectacular Fireworks following the game presented by Hy-Vee. The Storm Chasers' home schedule concludes on Sunday, Sept. 26, with a Family FUNday Sunday presented by Nebraska Medicine, featuring family-friendly activities and Hardee's Kids Run The Bases. Additional promotions may be announced at a later date.

Per Minor League Baseball, the Triple-A East will crown a 2021 Regular Season Champion based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled 120-game season (through Sept. 19). Among all 30 Triple-A Clubs, including Triple-A West, a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during the 10-game stretch from Sept. 22-Oct. 3. The winning Club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

The following tiebreakers will apply to determine the two Regular Season Champions as well as the Final Stretch winner:

Best regular season winning percentage.

Regular season head-to-head record (_if three or more clubs are tied, the best winning percentage in games among the Clubs_).

Best regular season winning percentage over the final 20 games.

Best regular season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday at Victory Field in Indianapolis, Ind. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

After the series against the Indianapolis Indians, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints that features a Bubba Starling "Bubba Fett" bobblehead giveaway-presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites-to the first 1,500 fans on Friday, July 23 and the rescheduled FNBO Independence Fireworks Show following Friday's game. For tickets and more information, please visitomahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

