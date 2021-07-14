Six-Run First Inning Puts Norfolk Away Early
July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release
The Norfolk Tides lost a second straight night to the Memphis Redbirds, losing, 8-3, Wednesday night. Memphis scored six runs in the first inning and every starter in their lineup reached base safely at least once.
The Redbirds set the tone early with six runs in the bottom of the first inning on six hits. Nolan Gorman hit his first career Triple-A home run, a three-run shot to right field. Ali Sanchez went back-to-back with Gorman, following with a home run himself. Evan Mendoza and Lane Thomas both had RBI singles later in the inning to top off the, 6-0, lead after the first inning.
Norfolk did respond with an RBI single by J.C. Escarra in the second. He knocked in Rylan Bannon, who reached on a walk and stole second to get into scoring position. However, the Redbirds scored in the bottom of the second after grounding into a double play. Memphis led, 7-1 after two innings.
The next run of the game wouldn't be scored until the sixth inning when Tyler Nevin roped a double to score Jahmai Jones to give the Tides a run. But Memphis responded yet again, this time with a leadoff home run by Juan Yepez to give them an 8-2 lead.
Rylan Bannon hit an RBI double to get Norfolk a run in the eighth inning, but that would be it for the Tides as they lost, 8-3, to the Memphis Redbirds.
Game three starts tomorrow night at 8:10 p.m. The Tides have yet to announce a starter, while RHP Tommy Parsons (1-6, 6.28) will throw for Memphis.
