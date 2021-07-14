IronPigs Season Extended Through Sunday, October 3
July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced the 2021 season has been extended ten games. The Triple-A regular season will end on Sunday, October 3, the same as the Major League Baseball season.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will host five additional home games from Wednesday, September 29 through Sunday, October 3 against the Worcester Red Sox. Here is a list of the game times:
Wednesday, September 29 - 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, September 30 - 7:05 p.m.
Friday, October 1 - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, October 2 - 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, October 3 - 1:35 p.m.
Presale for season ticket holders is officially underway. Season ticket holders have between now and Wednesday, July 22 to purchase their tickets for each additional home game. Individual ticket sales for the public will go sale on Wednesday, July 22. Information regarding promotions will be announced in the coming days.
The IronPigs will play the other five additional games on the road from Wednesday, September 22 through Sunday, September 26 against the Buffalo Bisons. Each game will be played at 6:05 p.m.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.
