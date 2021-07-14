Anderson, Pigs struggle in loss to Bisons

(Trenton, NJ) - Chase Anderson's (0-2) Good Shepherd Rehabilitation appearance for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-35) on Wednesday night did not go as planned as the Buffalo Bisons (35-24) won 9-2. Anderson allowed four runs through 3 2/3 innings.

The Bisons scored three runs against Anderson in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI double that was followed by a two-run home run by Christian Colon. Buffalo added another run against Anderson in the bottom of the fourth inning when Dilson Herrera hit a solo home run to extend the lead to 4-0.

The IronPigs scored their two runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut Buffalo's lead to 4-2. Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single against Bowden Francis (5-2) to score Jake Elmore. The other run came as Dalton Guthrie scored on a passed ball by Kirk.

The Bisons scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 9-2 lead. Jeff Singer allowed three runs and Bryan Mitchell gave up two runs.

Lehigh Valley and Buffalo play again on Thursday evening at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

