Anderson, Pigs struggle in loss to Bisons
July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Trenton, NJ) - Chase Anderson's (0-2) Good Shepherd Rehabilitation appearance for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-35) on Wednesday night did not go as planned as the Buffalo Bisons (35-24) won 9-2. Anderson allowed four runs through 3 2/3 innings.
The Bisons scored three runs against Anderson in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI double that was followed by a two-run home run by Christian Colon. Buffalo added another run against Anderson in the bottom of the fourth inning when Dilson Herrera hit a solo home run to extend the lead to 4-0.
The IronPigs scored their two runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut Buffalo's lead to 4-2. Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single against Bowden Francis (5-2) to score Jake Elmore. The other run came as Dalton Guthrie scored on a passed ball by Kirk.
The Bisons scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 9-2 lead. Jeff Singer allowed three runs and Bryan Mitchell gave up two runs.
Lehigh Valley and Buffalo play again on Thursday evening at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 14, 2021
- Indians Drop Back-And-Forth 12-Inning Battle - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders, WooSox Each Take a One-Run Game - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Offense Explodes Early in 9-2 Rout of Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Six-Run First Inning Puts Norfolk Away Early - Norfolk Tides
- Early 'Birds Barrage Leads to Fourth Straight Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Anderson, Pigs struggle in loss to Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Toledo Uses Big Inning to Sink Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Win Slugfest, Crush Five Homers in 9-8 Victory over Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Ford, Boldt Go Deep as Durham Downs Jacksonville 8-2 - Durham Bulls
- Zach Green Leads Sounds over Bats - Nashville Sounds
- Davis Homers Again, Cuthbert Homers Twice, Mets Split Wednesday Doubleheader with Red Wings - Syracuse Mets
- Wings, Mets Split Doubleheader Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Gonzalez Homers in Five-RBI Night as Hens Top Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Durham Rolls to 8-2 Triumph over Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- July 14 Game Notes: Iowa at Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- 10 Games Added to Bisons 2021 Season - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (30-29) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (37-22) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 14, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Hens to Host Additional Five-Game SeriesÃÂ - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tides to Play in "Triple-A Final Stretch", Adding 10 Games to Norfolk's Schedule - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds to Add 10 Games to 2021 Schedule for "Triple-A Final Stretch" - Nashville Sounds
- Minor, Major League Baseball Reschedule 10 Games - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Season Extended Through Sunday, October 3 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Storm Chasers to Play 10 Additional Games in 2021 as Part of 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Five More Opportunities for Fun; MLB Adds 10 More Games to Each Triple-A Team's Schedule for "Final Stretch" - St. Paul Saints
- Bats to Host Additional Series vs. Toledo in September - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 14, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- More Fireworks Shows, More Home Games Added for 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch - Durham Bulls
- Season Extended: MLB and MiLB Add 10-Game "Final Stretch" to Triple-A Schedule - Indianapolis Indians
- Triple-A Classification to Add 10 Games to 2021 Schedule - AAA East
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.