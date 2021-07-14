Sounds to Add 10 Games to 2021 Schedule for "Triple-A Final Stretch"

July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - In conjunction with an announcement from Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball, the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has added 10 games to the 2021 schedule. The rescheduled games from the postponed games at the start of the 2021 season will be played in a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch."

Following the previously announced final series of the season at Gwinnett from September 14-19, the Sounds will now return home to First Horizon Park to host a five-game series against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, from Wednesday, September 22 - Sunday, September 26.

The Wednesday-Saturday games against Columbus will begin at 7:05 p.m. with gates open at 6:00. The final home game of the season on Sunday, September 26 will begin at 6:15 p.m. with gates open at 5:15.

A 2021 Triple-A East Regular Season Champion will be named based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled championship season concluding September 19. The Sounds are currently 38-22 and own the third-best record in the league.

Additionally, among the 30 Triple-A Clubs, a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will also be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during this 10-game stretch. The winning Club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

Promotions added to the final five home games at First Horizon Park include Tito's Tail Waggin' Wednesday on September 22, Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser on September 23 and All Fans Run the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon to close the season on Sunday, September 26. More information on Fan Appreciation Weekend (September 24-26) will be announced at a later date.

Single-game tickets for all five added home games are on sale now by calling 615-515-4487 or at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets beginning Thursday, July 15 at 9:00 a.m.

All group areas at First Horizon Park for the five added home games are available now. More information can be found at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/groups or by calling 615-515-4487.

Current season ticket members will be contacted by their individual sales rep within the next few days with more information.

The Sounds will now finish the 2021 season with a five-game series against the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The series will begin on Wednesday, September 29 and conclude Sunday, October 3. The first four games at Indianapolis will begin at 6:05 p.m. central time and the season finale will begin at 12:35 p.m. central time.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com..

July 14, 2021

