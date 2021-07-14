Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 14, 2021

July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Wednesday, July 14th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (24-36) vs. Norfolk Tides (24-33) Game 2 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #61 of 130 Home Game #32 of 65

RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. LHP Zac Lowther (0-3, 5.18 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds opened their six-game series against the Norfolk Tides with a 4-3 win on Tuesday night, running their win streak to three games. The 'Birds jumped out to the early lead, scoring three times in the second inning on a solo home run from Conner Capel and a two-run blast from Kramer Robertson. Memphis got a solid start from Jake Woodford who allowed just one earned run in 5.0 innings of work. With the game tied 3-3 in the eighth inning, Scott Hurst drove in Robertson to give the 'Birds a 4-3 lead. T.J. McFarland pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to lock down the win.

Memphis Starter: Johan Oviedo will make the start for the Redbirds this evening. It will be his first appearance in a Redbirds uniform since May 21 when he allowed three runs in 5.1 innings against the Louisville Bats. Oviedo's last eight appearances have come in the major leagues with St. Louis. He last started on July 7 against the San Francisco Giants and yielded two runs in 4.0 innings. Overall, the 23-year-old has made 12 appearances and 11 starts with the Cardinals this season. He is 0-5 with a 5.09 ERA in 53.0 innings of work in the big leagues. Oviedo is in his sixth season in the Cardinals' organization after signing as an international free agent in 2016 out of Havana, Cuba. Oviedo entered the season as the No. 9 prospect in the St. Louis system by MLB Pipeline but has since graduated from prospect status.

Norfolk Starter: Zac Lowther makes the start for Norfolk tonight. It will be his seventh start of the season for the Tides and first since June 24. Lowther's last two appearances have come in the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles in relief roles. He last pitched on July 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays and allowed one run in 2.0 innings. The 25-year-old has made five appearances and one start with the Orioles this season across three separate stints with the club. At the Triple-A level, Lowther has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his six starts. Lowther was selected by Baltimore with the 74th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Xavier University.

Welcome to the Future: Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore both played in the SiriusXM Futures Game at Coors Field in Colorado on Sunday. Liberatore worked a 1-2-3 first inning while starting the game, and Gorman smacked an RBI double in the third inning. Both Gorman and Liberatore were first-round picks out of high school in Arizona after growing up as close friends. Liberatore is the top ranked prospect in the Cardinals' organization, while Gorman sits one spot behind.

Capel's Crushin' It: Conner Capel has hit home runs in three consecutive games, making him the first Redbirds player to accomplish that feat this season. The native Texan has hits in six of his last seven games and is batting .333 (7-21) with four home runs during that stretch.

Dominant Thomas: Connor Thomas has put together a remarkable run on the mound for the 'Birds. Over his last five appearances, Thomas is 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA in 24.0 innings. During that stretch Thomas has a WHIP of 0.92 and is holding opponents to a .200 batting average.

Another New Guy: The Norfolk Tides make their first-ever trip to AutoZone Park this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles was placed in the Triple-A East prior to this season after being a member of the International League since 1969. Norfolk has been the top Minor League affiliate of the Orioles since the 2007 season. Prior to that, they had been the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets for 38 seasons (1969-2006).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.