Minor, Major League Baseball Reschedule 10 Games

July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball have rescheduled 10 games at the end of the season for each of the 30 Triple-A teams. The rescheduled games will be played in a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch" and will follow the current 120-game Triple-A championship season schedule. All 30

Triple-A Clubs will play five home games and five road games during the Final Stretch.

Rochester will play five games at Worcester from September 22-26 and will host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from September 29-October 3. The first four games against the RailRiders will be at 6:05 p.m. and the season finale on Sunday will be at 1:05 p.m. Tickets for the additional five home games will go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the Ticket Office and at RedWingsBaseball.com. Season Seat Holders will receive tickets to these games as part of their Season Seat plan at no additional charge.

For each of the Triple-A leagues, a regular season champion will be crowned based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled games. Among all 30 teams from both leagues, a single Triple-A Final Stretch winner will be awarded based on the highest overall winning percentage during the added 10 games. The winning club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

The following tiebreakers will apply to determine the two Regular Season

Champions as well as the Final Stretch winner:

1. Best regular season winning percentage.

2. Regular season head-to-head record (if three or more clubs are tied, the best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).

3. Best regular season winning percentage over the final 20 games.

4. Best regular season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.