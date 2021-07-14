Bats to Host Additional Series vs. Toledo in September
July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
Minor League Baseball announced an addition of 10 games to each Triple-A team's schedule for the 2021 season. The Bats will now host five additional home games against the Toledo Mud Hens from Sept. 22-26 at Louisville Slugger Field and travel to Columbus for five road games against the Clippers from Sept. 29 - Oct. 3.
The Bats' home game schedule includes:
Wednesday (9/22) vs. Toledo: 1 p.m.
Thursday (9/23) vs. Toledo: 6:30 p.m.
Friday (9/24) vs. Toledo: 7 p.m.
Saturday (9/25) vs. Toledo: 1 p.m.
Sunday (9/26) vs. Toledo: 1 p.m.
Tickets will be available at BatsBaseball.com at a later date.
