RailRiders, WooSox Each Take a One-Run Game

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night at Polar Park. SWB won the first game 4-3, while Worcester took the second 3-2.

The Red Sox took the lead in game on in the bottom of the first on a Johan Mieses RBI double against Deivi Garcia. The RailRiders tied the game in the top of the third on back-to-back doubles by Kyle Holder and Andrew Velazquez.

Worcester grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Josh Ockimey, but SWB took the lead in the fourth on a Trey Amburgey home run off Kyle Hart and a sacrifice fly from Holder. The long ball was Amburgey's first since June 11.

The RailRiders tacked on a run in the fifth on an RBI single from Socrates Brito to extend the lead to 4-2. The Red Sox climbed closer in the bottom of the fifth on another home run from Ockimey to cut the gap to 4-3. Garcia (2-3) allowed three runs on six hits, walking two and striking out seven in 5.0 innings.

Sal Romano threw scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh to earn his first save of the season and close out a game one victory.

Game two was scoreless into the top of the fifth, with Brian Keller and Adam Warren combining to hold Worcester scoreless. Rob Brantly led off the frame with a solo home run off Marcus Walden to open up a 1-0 RailRiders advantage.

In the sixth Estevan Florial reached on an error by Chad De La Guerra, stole second, advanced to third on a fly out. Socrates Brito brought him home with a groundball to shortstop, a play in which the WooSox threw home but couldn't nab Florial at the plate to extend the lead to 2-0.

Worcester broke even in the bottom of the sixth against Braden Bristo (5-1), plating two runs on back-to-back RBI singles from Josh Ockimey and Tate Matheny. In the bottom of the seventh, Franchy Cordero tripled off the wall in center and scored two batters later on a wild pitch to walk off with a 3-2 Worcester win.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Sox on Thursday night at Polar Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 on the RailRiders Baseball Network. RHP Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 7.27) gets the start for SWB, while the WooSox counter with RHP Tanner Houck (0-3, 5.14).

SWB returns home to PNC Field on Tuesday, July 20 to begin a six-game set with the Rochester Red Wings. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

