Early 'Birds Barrage Leads to Fourth Straight Win
July 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds kept the good times rolling at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night, cruising to an 8-3 win over the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate, Baltimore Orioles) after racing out to a huge early lead. Memphis has now won four games in a row, equaling its longest winning streak of the season.
Memphis (25-36) brought out the thunder sticks in the bottom of the first, scoring six runs on six hits in a volcanic inning. Nolan Gorman had the highlight of the frame - the top hitting prospect in the Cardinals' system launched a three-run home run with one out in the inning, pushing the 'Birds to a 3-0 lead and starting the fun. The very next batter, Ali Sánchez, crushed a solo shot to left field to make it 4-0, and RBI singles later in the inning from Evan Mendoza and Lane Thomas completed the six-run barrage.
The Redbirds weren't done scoring on the night, tacking on additional runs in the second and sixth. Juan Yepez smacked a solo shot over the left-field fence in the sixth to complete the night's scoring for Memphis. Yepez finished the game 2-4 at the plate with a double, a home run, a walk, and three runs.
Multiple Memphis batters shined on Wednesday night. Gorman finished the night 3-4, Sánchez had two more hits, and Mendoza finished the night with two knocks as well. Every single batter in the starting nine reached base at least once.
After all the early offense, Johan Oviedo grabbed the rest of the headlines. The starting pitcher was electric for Memphis, striking out eight batters in six innings while allowing just two runs on five hits. The 23-year-old righthander had not pitched for Memphis since late May, as he has spent the bulk of the season up with St. Louis. Oviedo allowed just two hits while striking out five in his final three innings of work.
Next Game
Thursday, July 15 vs. Norfolk (7:10 p.m. CT)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: RHP Tommy Parsons
- Tides Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
