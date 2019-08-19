Sea Dogs Welcome 10 Millionth Fan

August 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, welcomed the 10 Millionth fan in franchise history Monday night as the Sea Dogs hosted the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:00 PM. Tabitha Berube from Gray, Maine was the lucky fan, who was attending the game with her family.

Berube was greeted at the turnstile by Sea Dogs' President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa at 5:57 PM. Berube received a Sea Dogs prize package that included Red Sox tickets with transportation on the Amtrak Downeaster, 2020 Sea Dogs season tickets, and an assortment of other items from various Sea Dogs' partners. Berube also received a special 10 Millionth Fan Sea Dogs jersey and her son Jackson threw out the ceremonial first-pitch prior to the game.

Entering Monday's game, the Sea Dogs ranked fourth in the Eastern League in attendance, averaging 5,549 per game.

The 2019 season is the 26th season of play for the Sea Dogs. In the team's first season in 1994, the Sea Dogs established a new Eastern League record in attendance as 375,197 fans made their way to Hadlock Field. Despite playing in one of the smaller markets in the league, the Sea Dogs have consistently ranked among the league attendance leaders every season. "It's a testament to the outstanding support we have received from the community", stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

Attending a Sea Dogs game remains an affordable outing for families, with tickets ranging in price between $6 and $11.

Besides enjoying a fun, affordable family entertainment, fans have been fortunate to see many of today's Boston Red Sox stars develop including Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, and others.

The Sea Dogs have 10 home games remaining in the 2019 season. Tickets are available for all remaining Sea Dogs' home games. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or order online at www.seadogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.