Curve Blank Yard Goats in Series Opener

August 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - Cam Vieux tossed seven scoreless innings and benefitted from early run support to fuel the Altoona Curve in a shutout victory, 3-0, over the Hartford Yard Goats on Monday at People Natural Gas Field.

Vieux (Win, 3-3) extended his scoreless inning streak to 18.2, dating back to July 26 in a start with Triple-A Indianapolis coupled with two scoreless starts of 13 innings since rejoining with the Curve (63-63, 27-31). He quieted the Yard Goats (65-59, 28-29) offensive, scattering four hits on six strikeouts and two walks.

The Curve did all the scoring with four consecutive singles to open the first inning. Brett Pope led things off with a drive to center off Hartford starter Antonio Santos (Loss, 1-3). Chris Sharpe advanced him to third three pitches later, and a wild pitch scored Pope for the first run of the game. Jared Oliva put runners on the corners with a ground ball through the hole at short. Oneil Cruz then broke the shift with a single to left to make it a 2-0 game. Two batters later, Bligh Madris plated Oliva on a groundout for the third run of the inning.

Santos found his groove after the first, retiring 15 of his next 16 batters and not allowing a hit until a Madris lead-off single in the seventh. He walked none and struck out seven through seven innings of work.

The Curve bullpen closed the door on Hartford with back-to-back hitless frames in the eighth and ninth. Jesus Liranzo struck out two in a perfect eighth before Matt Eckelman (Save, 22) forced three quick outs to end the game.

Pope led the way offensively for the Curve with two hits, while Cruz stole two bases in the contest.

Former Curve pitcher Tate Scioneaux fired a scoreless eighth inning for Hartford on six pitches. He allowed a one-out single to Pope before a double play ended the inning. It was Scioneaux's first game pitching as a visitor in Altoona.

The 3-0 win marked the 15th shutout for the Curve this season, the most since 2015 when the team recorded a record-high 16. Five of Altoona's last six wins have been recorded with the help of shutouts by the pitching staff.

The Curve and Yard Goats continue their three-game series on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Curve will go with right-hander Beau Sulser (8-1, 2.56) against Hartford left-hander Matt Whitehouse (4-3, 5.30).

Gates for Tuesday's game will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be postgame FIREWORKS with a Paul McCartney theme, presented by Southern Airways, J&P Auto Mart & Bedford Regional Urology. It's Two-for-Tuesday at the ballpark so fans can cash in on 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Atlantic Broadband. It's also Prostate Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Bedford Regional Urology. For tickets or more information about upcoming promotions, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.