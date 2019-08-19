Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for August 12th-August 18th

SCARBOROUGH, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of August 12th through August 18th:

Altoona Curve outfielder/first baseman Logan Hill has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of August 12th-August 18th. The 26-year old batted .458 (11-for-24) with three doubles, three home run, nine RBIs, four runs scored, one walk, and a .958 slugging percentage in six games for the Curve last week. Hill, who is a native of Pensacola, Florida, had at least one hit in five of the games he played in last week and collected three hits in three of those games, including kicking off his week by homering in consecutive games on Tuesday and Wednesday at Harrisburg. The 6'3", 226 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in home runs (3), RBIs (9), total bases (23), slugging percentage (.958), and OPS (1.438) last week and tied for the lead in doubles (3) and hits (11). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in batting average (.458-tied 2nd), on-base percentage (.480-4th), and runs scored (4-tied 9th). Logan, who is hitting .261 with 26 doubles, 10 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 50 runs scored in 98 games for the Curve this season, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 25th round of the 2015 draft after batting .354 with nine homers and 42 RBIs in 55 games during his junior season at Troy University.

Michael Baumann, a right-handed starting pitcher for the Bowie Baysox, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of August 12th-August 18th. The 6'4", 225 lb. hurler started one game for the Baysox last week and had a record of 1-0 with seven strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. Baumann, who is a native of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, made his lone start of the week on Wednesday night against the visiting Richmond Flying Squirrels and fired a complete game shutout in Bowie's 4-0 victory. He scattered four hits while striking out seven batters and walking two over his nine innings of work. Baumann has appeared in 10 games for the Baysox since being promoted from Class-A Frederick on June 21st and has a record of 3-2 with 50 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA over 53.1 innings. The 23-year old ranked first among all Eastern League pitchers in shutouts (1) last week and tied for the lead in ERA (0.00) and complete games (1). He also ranked among the weekly leaders in wins (1-tied 3rd), WHIP (0.67-tied 5th), batting average against (.148-7th), and innings pitched (9.0-8th). Michael, who also the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week earlier this season for the period of July 15th- 21st, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 3rd round of the 2017 draft out of Jacksonville University.

