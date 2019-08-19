Rumble Ponies Game Notes #125: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-35, 60-64) at Bowie Baysox (38-19, 68-57) - 7:05PM

August 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(25-35, 60-64), 6th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

BOWIE BAYSOX

(38-19, 68-57), 2nd Western Division

(Baltimore Orioles)

Monday - 7:05 PM

Prince George's Stadium - Bowie, MD

LHP David Peterson (3-5, 4.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Baumann (3-2, 1.86 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies begin a seven-game road trip as they open up a three-game set in Bowie against the Baysox.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell 8-1 Sunday as the Hartford Yard Goats completed the three-game sweep. Mylz Jones drove in a career-high six RBI as he went 3-4 with a three-run homer, two-run double and RBI single. The Yard Goats scored two runs in both the second and third innings and made it 7-0 on Jones' home run in the fifth. The Ponies scored their lone run of the game on a Mike Paez RBI groundout in the seventh. Kevin Smith suffered the loss as he was charged with six runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. Brandon Gold earned the win, giving up one run on six hits over eight innings.

PONIES DROP SIX STRAIGHT: The Rumble Ponies have lost six consecutive games, their longest skid of the season. During this stretch, they have been outscored 22-3 and have been shut out three times. Binghamton has lost six straight series. Their last series win was when they took three of four from Bowie (7/25-7/28) at NYSEG Stadium.

OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES: Over their seven-game homestand, the Rumble Ponies scored a total of five runs and went 3-51 with runners in scoring position. In 17 games this month, Binghamton has scored more than two runs four times and were shut out in five games.

BRODEY'S BIG SERIES: Quinn Brodey went 1-4 in the finale against Hartford and finished the series 7-12. He registered the Rumble Ponies' second four-hit game of the season when he went 4-4 on Friday. In the month of August, Brodey is hitting a team-best .315 (17-54) with four RBI, four doubles and one home run in 17 games.

BOWIE'S BAUMANN WINS EL PITCHER OF WEEK: RHP Mike Baumann was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for August 12-August 18. He made one start during the week and tossed a complete-game shutout in Bowie's 4-0 win over Richmond on Wednesday. He struck out seven and allowed just four hits over the nine innings. Baumann also won Pitcher of the Week for July 15-July 21.

PETE ALONSO BREAKS NL ROOKIE HOME RUN RECORD: Former Rumble Pony Pete Alonso broke the National League rookie home run record as he hit his 40th homer of the season in the Mets' 11-5 win over the Atlanta Braves Sunday. He surpassed Cody Bellinger, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who hit 39 homers in 2017. The Major League rookie home run record is 52 by Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, in 2017. Alonso played for the Ponies in part of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and Baysox continue their three-game series at Prince George's Stadium Tuesday night at 7:05PM.

Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2019

