RubberDucks Fall to Harrisburg

A five-run fifth inning by the Harrisburg Senators broke open a 1-1 tie, helping them top the Akron RubberDucks 7-4 on Monday at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With the game tied 1-1 entering the fifth inning, Harrisburg scored five runs on three hits with the big hits coming on Ian Sagdal's two-run single and a bases-loaded clearing three-run double by Dante Bichette, Jr.

Mound Presence

Sam Hentges allowed one run on three hits and four strikeouts through the first four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth. The play that turned the momentum came with one out and a runner at first. Outfielder Andrew Stevenson grounded back to the mound, but no one was available when he first looked to second and by the time the shortstop got to the bag the runner was safe on the fielder's choice. Luis Garcia then followed with an RBI single, Michael Taylor then walked, before Sagdal's two-run single. Tres Barrera then walked and Hentges was removed for David Speer. Speer struck out the first hitter before allowing the three-run double to Bichette, Jr. Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco relieved Speer in the sixth inning for a rehab appearance. After walking leadoff batter Rhett Wiseman on nine pitches, he got Stevenson to fly out to CF. Wiseman was then caught stealing and Carrasco closed the inning with a strikeout of Garcia. Carrasco topped out at 97 mph and consistently hit 95. Henry Martinez allowed a run on a hit and a walk in the seventh inning. Anthony Gose fanned two in his 1-2-3 eighth inning on the mound, and Dalbert Siri threw a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks collected nine hits, with Mitch Longo, Trenton Brooks and Andruw Monasterio each with two, including a double for Brooks and Monasterio. Akron scored in the second after Monasterio doubled to center and scored on Oscar Gonzalez's RBI single. The RubberDucks scored two in the bottom of the fifth to cut the score from 6-1 to 6-3 when Brooks dropped a double down the right-field line to score Logan Ice and Ernie Clement. The final Akron run came in the sixth after Alex Call led off with a single, advanced to third on two ground outs, and scored on Ice's two-out single.

Notebook

It was Longo's first multi-hit game since Aug. 1 vs. NH...Akron has now been outscored 98-62 in the fifth inning, the largest negative frame this season...The run allowed by Martinez was the first in five outings, which covered 8.1 IP...Siri has now had 11 consecutive scoreless outings over 10.1 IP... Akron is now 5-2 vs. Harrisburg in 2019 and 3-1 at Canal Park...Time of Game: 3:22 (longest nine-inning game for Akron in 2019) ... Attendance: 4,049.

On the Pond

The Ducks and Senators meet in the second game of a three-game set at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Canal Park. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. LHP Tanner Tully (7-10, 4.69) will start for Akron against Harrisburg's RHP Kyle McGowin (0-1, 3.05). Indians' pitchers Dan Otero and Jefry Rodriguez, as well as outfielder Bradley Zimmer, are scheduled to make rehab appearances with the Ducks.

