Curve's Mason Wins 2019 Diamond Pro Award

August 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - Altoona Curve Head Groundskeeper Chris Mason has been named the winner of the 2019 Eastern League Diamond Pro Sports Field Manager of the Year Award, the team and the Eastern League announced on Monday. This honor is selected based on voting by the Eastern League field staffs and umpires.

The distinction for the Eastlake, Ohio native is his second league-wide recognition of his career. He also won the 2014 New York-Penn League's Sports Turf Manager of the Year Award while he served as the Head Groundskeeper/Assistant Director of Stadium Operations for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Mason is currently in his second season with the Curve as the Head Groundskeeper at Peoples Natural Gas Field. He joined the organization during the 2017 championship run after serving in the same role with the West Virginia Power from 2015-17. Mason's first head role in Minor League Baseball was with the Midwest League's Clinton LumberKings during the 2013 season and he started his career with his hometown Lake County Captains, also part of the Midwest League, as an assistant groundskeeper during the 2011-12 seasons.

Mason has related turf management experience with the Cleveland Browns and Sand Ridge Golf Club in Chardon, Ohio while he was double-majoring in History and Spanish at Lake Erie College. He is currently pursuing his Sport Turf Manager Certificate through the University of Georgia.

The assistant groundskeepers under Mason's direction are Aaron Smith and Casey Winters. His gameday crew includes Craig Replogle, Chris Krozel, Adam Boslet and Cam Aungst.

"Mason and the rest of his staff do an amazing job for us on a daily basis," says Curve general manager Derek Martin. "Chris does an outstanding job at PNG Field but he also donates his time to the community to help with youth fields."

"This is a huge honor," says Mason. "There are a lot of top-notch sports turf managers in this league. I want to say a huge thank you to our ownership, front office and my crew. Most importantly, I'd like to thank my wife, Lindsay, for all the love and support with me on this journey."

Diamond Pro offers a complete line of professional groundskeeping products which include infield conditioners, calcined clay products, mound and home plate clays, clay bricks, marking dust, green divot sand, infield and warning track mixes. Diamond Pro professional groundskeeping products deliver long lasting performance and quality while enhancing the look and feel of a well-maintained field. For more information about Diamond Pro, be sure to visit their official website at www.diamondpro.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter (@Diamondpropgp).

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.