Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (41-16, 1ST WEST, 3.0 GA 2nd Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (23-34, 5TH WEST, 18.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP ANTHONY CASTRO (5-2, 4.34 ERA) VS. RHP RYAN HALSTEAD (2-5, 3.51 ERA)

MONDAY, AUGUST 19 * 6:35 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

THE DIAMOND * GAME #124 * ROAD GAME #59 * NIGHT GAME #87

Tonight, the first place Erie SeaWolves begin a seven-game road trip with a three-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. Yesterday afternoon, the SeaWolves were powered by one swing of the bat as a Dylan Rosa fifth inning three-run blast was the difference in a 3-2 win over Akron. The win, coupled with a Bowie loss, increased the SeaWolves lead in the Western Division over the Baysox to three games...Righty Anthony Castro takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 25th appearance, 16th start and third start against the Squirrels. He has taken a pair of no-decision in his past two starts against Richmond and is coming off a no-decision in his most recent start against Reading on August 14. Castro is 5-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 15 starts for Erie this season...RHP Ryan Halstead takes the mound for the Flying Squirrels and is making his 31st appearance, fourth start and first appearance against the SeaWolves. Halstead took a loss in his last outing against Bowie on August 13 allowing a run on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts in four innings. Halstead was drafted by San Francisco in the 21st round of the 2015 draft out of Indiana University.

TUESDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - THE DIAMOND - 6:35 P.M.

RHP Matt Manning (11-4, 2.47 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Lawson (5-8, 3.63 ERA)

WEDNESDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - THE DIAMOND - 6:35 P.M.

RHP Logan Shore (4-7, 3.33 ERA) vs. RHP Sean Hjelle (0-2, 8.38 ERA)

THURSDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 7:00 P.M.

TBD VS. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Derek Hill set the franchise record last Tuesday for most home runs in a single-season from the leadoff spot (14)

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- Erie is now 26-9 in its past 35 games and 23 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 29 of their 39 games since the All-Star break, SeaWolves starters have gone 5.0+ IP.

- Tonight is the 8th meeting between the SeaWolves and Flying Squirrels. The two clubs meet 14 times in 2019.

- The SeaWolves +95 run differential is first in the EL (+73 in second half). Richmond is last at -143 (-68 in second half)

- Jose Azocar leads the EL with 132 hits and is second in the league with a .293 batting average. Azocar leads the SeaWolves with 39 multi-hit games.

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .252 batting average. Richmond is last with a .217 team batting average.

- Erie has hit the second-most home runs in the league (104).

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.26) while the Flying Squirrels staff ranks sixth (3.63)

- Erie relievers have a 3.40 ERA (10th in the EL) while the Squirrels are 11th in the EL with a 3.44 ERA

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .230 batting average which second in the league

- The SeaWolves are tied for third in the league with a .981 fielding pct. Richmond is last with a .973 fielding pct.

- The SeaWolves finished their last homestand 5-1 and are a league-best 23-6 at home in the second half.

